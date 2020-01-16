Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon credits a strong neighborhood watch program with information that led to drug-related search warrants and 20 arrests Wednesday morning at two locations in Crabtree.
"We met with them a few months ago and we have been communicating since then," he said. "We also talked with staff from Linn County Planning and Building and everything came together.”
The Linn and Marion county SWAT teams were aided by the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Polk County drug team, Oregon State Police and Corvallis Police Department.
“We had about 35 law enforcement people in all,” Yon said.
The search warrants were served at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, including at 37565 Hungry Hill Drive, where some 20 people were detained. Yon said his deputies employed the county’s drone with a heat sensor because the sprawling property has a main residence, several trailers and other vehicles.
Methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and firearms were found at this site. One of the seized firearms was confirmed to have been reported stolen from Marion County.
Sixteen people — eight men and eight women — were arrested at that address, including owner Steven John Maneatis. The 62-year-old was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Maneatis was also cited by the Linn County Building and Planning Department for multiple building code violations. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Heather Nicole Matney, 25, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and outstanding warrants.
Heather June Fries, 45, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony), unlawful possession of heroin (felony) and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Robert Dean Jennings, 31, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony) and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
LINE detectives were assisted by the Marion County SWAT team in serving the second search warrant, at 37597 Crabtree Drive, which, according to records at the Linn County Assessor’s Office, is owned by James Martin.
Detectives seized methamphetamine, paraphernalia and four firearms, and arrested one female and four males on drug related crimes.
James Walter Martin, 54, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (felony).
Hilda Marie Kelley, 59, had a medical emergency during the search and was transported by medics to an area hospital. Charges including delivery of methamphetamine are pending.
Others arrested and charged at the two sites were:
Ryan Dylan Thompson, 31, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and possession of methamphetamine (felony).
Darrell Wayne Thompson, 63, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Caroline Jean Smith, 47, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and possession of heroin (felony).
Abrianah Malayna Smith, 20, for possession of marijuana under age 21.
Johnathon Patrick Maneatis, 19, for failure to perform duties of a driver — injury.
Cassandria Dianne Warren, 30, for first-degree aggravated theft and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Sandra Ann Parker, 57, for failure to appear, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, possession of methamphetamine (felony).
Roxanna Marie Beaver, 43, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
Gary Louis Anderson, 54, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and possession of methamphetamine (felony).
Charles Phillip Davis, 50, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and failure to appear criminal citation.
Brenda Lillian Gray, 49, for frequenting a place where contolled substances are used.
Robert Gene Williams, 59, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Richard Dewey Hardesty, 47, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.
Richard Duane Brown, 42, for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation.
LINE detectives will continue the investigation.
