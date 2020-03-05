April 14 deadline for Rotary Club grants
0 comments

April 14 deadline for Rotary Club grants

  • 0

Applications for Rotary Club of Albany discretionary grants up to $1,000 each are due by 5 p.m. April 14, according to program director Will O’Hearn.

O’Hearn said the club provides up to five $1,000 grants annually to local nonprofit organizations such as the ABC House, Fish of Albany and the Salvation Army.

Application forms may be picked up at 1510 Queen Ave. SE, Albany.

The grants are for any good cause in the mid-valley area and often focus on programs that help children. O’Hearn said $500 grants are sometimes made to more organizations depending on need.

As part of the Rotary International program, local club members support several international programs including a stove project in South America, potable water well development in Africa and the eradication of polio worldwide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News