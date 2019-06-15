The Oregon Court of Appeals has reversed a 2016 Linn County District Court decision involving eight property owners on Country Lane west of Sweet Home, who believe their properties came with a lifetime easement to cross the nearby Albany & Eastern Railroad line.
Attorney Tre Kennedy of Lebanon, who represents the railroad, said the appeals court ruled Wednesday that the property owners did not have a prescriptive easement over the railroad property. The court said that the property owners have used the crossing for decades with the railroad's consent, and that such consent can be revoked at any time.
In a prepared statement, the railroad noted it will now resume its efforts to get permits from all landowners who use private road crossings, which it says are required under federal law. The railroad is especially concerned that the property owners show proof of liability insurance.
Landowners affected are Michael and Cindy Martell, John and Elaine Harcrow, Jeffrey and Beverly Kaiser, Joanne Fagan, Ray and Michelle McMullen, Jeremy and Karen Orr, Richard and Jill Hutchins and Laura Mithough.
Their attorney, Dan Armstrong of Heilig Misfeldt & Armstrong in Corvallis, did not return a call from the Democrat-Herald.
The property owners can ask the Oregon Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals ruling.
According to the Court of Appeals' findings:
In 1910, the owner of a large parcel of land deeded it to his son and daughter. The son received the southern part of the parcel and later divided it into eight lots that eventually became the Country Lane neighborhood.
In 1928, the son and daughter sold a strip of land to the railroad that today is the Albany & Eastern.
The daughter’s deed reserved an easement permitting her to cross the railroad tracks, but the son’s deed did not include such as easement and was transferred to the railroad free of all encumbrances.
The Country Lane lots were divided in 1942 and since then, property owners have crossed the railroad tracks. Over the years, the railroad posted “crossbuck” signs at the crossing, indicating it was a public crossing. Since 1970, the U.S. Department of Transportation has listed the crossing as public.
The Albany & Eastern Railroad acquired the railroad line in 2007 and purchased the land under the rails in 2012. The railroad also began taking inventory of all property owners who cross its lines and found that Country Lane property owners did not have deeded access. The landowners refused to purchase crossing permits or pay an annual crossing maintenance fee.
In the initial court action, the property owners argued that they had a right to use the crossing by “prescriptive easement,” similar to adverse possession — if someone uses a road or property line for an extended period of time, that road or property line becomes the legal measurement.
The courts have previously ruled that to establish a prescriptive easement, claimants much show that their land use is adverse to the rights of the property owner for 10 contiguous years and that it is “inconsistent with the owner’s use of the property, or it is undertaken not in subordination to the rights of the owner.”
The trial court ruled that the presumption of adversity applied and ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.
But the Court of Appeals ruled that the plaintiffs did not prove there was a presumption of adversity.
“Without the benefit of the trial court’s finding of adversity, and without evidence of actual adversity, defendants’ prescriptive easement claim fails. The trial court erred in concluding otherwise,” the Court of Appeals ruled.
