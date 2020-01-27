BROWNSVILLE — The annual Linn County Livestock Association meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Brownsville Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane.

Dinner will be $10 for adults or $5 for children. Annual dues are $20.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The agenda will include talks about predator issues such as reimbursement for eagle losses; wool market requirements and new spring forages.

For more information, call Lynden Brown at 541-258-8263 or email: lynden2brown@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments