BROWNSVILLE — The annual Linn County Livestock Association meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Brownsville Baptist Church, 27910 Seven Mile Lane.
Dinner will be $10 for adults or $5 for children. Annual dues are $20.
The agenda will include talks about predator issues such as reimbursement for eagle losses; wool market requirements and new spring forages.
For more information, call Lynden Brown at 541-258-8263 or email: lynden2brown@gmail.com.
