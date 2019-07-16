A 15-year-old Albany boy was killed late Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve on Three Lakes Road south of Grand Prairie Road, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said.
Yon said the single-vehicle accident happened about 11:37 p.m. The 1986 Toyota Surpa was headed north. The driver did not have a license. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, but there did not appear to be any alcohol or drugs involved, Yon said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by staff from the Albany Fire Department.
Yon said the case remains under investigation.
The youth’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.