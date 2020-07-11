Albany summer passport program underway

It’s time again to head out into the wilds of Albany for the 2020 Albany Summer Explorer/Passport Program, which kicked off July 6.
The program is free and offered through a partnership with the Albany Visitors Association, city of Albany, Albany Regional Museum, Albany Downtown Association and the Monteith Historical Society.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new physically distanced approach will be in place. All of the Explorer/Passport sponsors are following state and federal guidelines about re-opening businesses, parks and keeping children safe.
In past years, the program started at the beginning of summer with a kick-off party and concluded at the end of August with a party to draw for the grand prizes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those parties will not take place. And passports will not be handed out at the Albany Visitors Association.
Instead, kids can download and print a form to create their own passport (more on that later). And they will not be asked to enter businesses in order to retrieve information or have their passports stamped.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of adventure and weekly treasure to be had. Here’s how it will work:
The Passport: Kids can download and print a passport form here: 2020 Passport. Follow the directions to create and color the passport (this is part of the first-week challenge: more on that later!), then email the AVA at info@albanyvisitors.com to register. If you don’t have a way to print a passport, one can be picked up at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum. Then, let the adventure begin!
The Hunt: Participating businesses and locations will each display a poster with a picture of a carousel animal. In the passport, find the corresponding location and write down the name of the animal. There are 28 locations and they do not have to be done in order. Take your time and have fun! When finished, drop off your passport on or before August 25 in the drop slot at the AVA office, 110 3rd Ave. SE in downtown Albany. Include your address if you would like your passport returned.
The Challenges and Prizes: Watch the Albany Passport Program Facebook page and/or emails for weekly challenges to win prizes, donated by the participating businesses, all summer long. The first challenge is to post a photo of your completed passport on the Facebook page by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. At the end of the summer, participants’ names will also be entered into a drawing for more fabulous prizes. Passport holders do not have to visit every location to be entered in the final drawing. Good luck!
The program is geared toward elementary-aged children, but their siblings, parents and grandparents are welcome to come along.
Numerous businesses have donated to make this program possible.
See the AVA website for regular updates and more information visit 2020 Passport Facebook. You can also email info@albanyvisitors.com or call 541-928-0911.
