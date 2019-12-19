When author Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, created the Grinch — a bright green character as “cuddly as a cactus” — he also gave him an “empty hole” where his heart should be.
Albany resident Don Herbert has a heart, but since his children grew up and left home, he says it's “turned cold.”
But letters from children are helping him get into the Christmas spirit again, even though the front yard of his home at 366 Churchill Downs (Bridal Springs addition) on the east side of Albany is decorated with large wooden cutouts of the Grinch catching a trout, a hunting companion dog, Max, in a pontoon, and Cindy Lou Who, who keeps watch from an upstairs bedroom window.
And Herbert’s mailbox is decorated in bright green with letters spelling out “Letters to the Grinch.”
So far, two letters have arrived and Herbert said they're making him happy. But he’s going to need lots more to get into a high-gear Christmas spirit.
“Christmas just wasn’t the same after the kids left home,” Herbert said. His children are now 32, 21 and 20, and he has two grandchildren, aged 4 and 2. Herbert is especially happy he can share the season with them.
So a few years ago, Herbert talked with his wife Christy and decided to decorate his yard for Christmas — which he had already done for Halloween — but he didn’t want the traditional Santa Claus or reindeer.
He felt the Grinch suited his personality at the time and although the Grinch starts off with a dark heart, his spirit is redeemed by the end of the Dr. Seuss book and, later, on both the small and big screen. So for Herbert, there was hope for a joyous heart. (Last year saw a patriotic yard theme with the Grinch holding an American flag.)
“Sometimes, kids will run past the display, but there are some brave ones who come up to the door and ask if they can pet the dog in the pontoon,” Herbert said.
His wife wasn’t sold on the Grinch at first, “but she has warmed up to it now.”
The first two letters to the Grinch read:
From Grafton to Mr. Grinch
Mr. Grinch can you not take are presents this year. You’re a meen once Mr. Grinch.
Love, Grafton.
The other letter reads:
Der Santa to Mistr grich,
I love your dog. I want to pet him. I love Mr. Grich because at the end of the movie, you’re happy.
Love Maser
Herbert welcomes more letters. If they include a return address, he thinks he can get the Grinch to respond.
So maybe, just maybe, if enough letters arrive, Herbert’s heart won’t be “a dead tomato splotched with moldy purple spots.” Maybe, like in Whoville, it will grow three sizes, just like the Grinch's, when “the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of 10 Grinches, plus two!”
Let’s hope so, anyway.
