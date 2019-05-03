LEBANON — Thomas Radel of Albany was elected as Oregon State Advocate-elect during the 111th annual Oregon Knights of Columbus convention held April 26-28 at the Boulder Falls Events Center in Lebanon.
More than 160 Knights and their spouses attended under the theme, “Come Holy Spirit.”
The Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, an assistant pastor at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut. Its mission was to assist widows and orphans. Today, nearly 2 million Knights worldwide live by the standards of charity, unity and fraternity.
Radel will take office July 1. He currently serves as State Warden and is a member of the Albany Council 1577, St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He joins fellow state officers Ron Boyce, incoming State Deputy, from Our Lady of the Valley Council 3591, Tigard; Michael Rooke, secretary, Father Robert Patrick O’Hara Council 3197, Sherwood; Steven Steele, treasurer, Father Luke O’Donnell Council 6266, Beaverton; and Kenneth Anderson, State Warden, Holy Rosary Council 15605, Beaverton.
Anderson is the past District 7 Deputy and led the Oregon State University Knights of Columbus chapter.
Radel’s brother, Stephen, the current District 7 Deputy was also recognized for the numerous charitable events sponsored by the Albany council, as well as all of the councils in the district that is composed of Albany Council 1577, Corvallis Council 1785, OSU Council 16145, Lebanon Council 3184 and Sweet Home Council 8624.
Projects included: providing coats for children, raising more than $7,000 for the Monument for the Unborn, hosting Red Cross blood drives, helping elderly parishioners with yard work and household maintenance, hosting family movies nights and collecting tons of food for needy families.
State Deputy-elect Boyce — who will succeed Francis Mohr of Baker City — outlined an aggressive agenda for the coming Knights year.
He challenged the Knights to live by scripture, “Be Not Afraid,” and to have a “loud voice” in their parishes and their communities in doing good things and welcoming others to do the same by becoming Knights or in partnering with other local civic groups on special projects.
“My goal is for us to develop at least two new councils, to contribute at least $1 million to charitable causes and to devote at least 1 million in volunteer hours,” Boyce said. “We do so many wonderful things, we must learn to share these opportunities with all Catholic men.”
Boyce wants to see two more ultrasound machines donated to area pregnancy care centers, so women may choose life and adoption over abortion of their babies.
He also wants councils to become more involved with programs such as Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity and to further support seminarians whom he said are “Called by the Lord to minister to his people.”
Mohr said this year’s convention theme was especially appropriate during the Easter season.
He reminded the Knights of the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit: wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety and fear of the Lord.
“We can have no better friend on our shoulder than the Holy Spirit,” Mohr said.
Mohr encouraged the Knights to actively welcome others into their councils, especially the growing Hispanic population in the state.
Mohr said Oregon has a large population that does not attend any church, so “Knights are really missionaries” in the state.
As he talked about the many charitable programs sponsored around the state by Knights councils, Mohr said that serving as the State Deputy “has made me a better person.”
Knights also approved a resolution that October will celebrated as Catholic History Month and reduced the age of membership from 18 to 16.
By video, Supreme Knight Carl Anderson said that last year, Knights around the world donated more than $185 million to charity and contributed more than 76 million hours of service.
“We change lives through charity, unity and fraternity,” Anderson said.
He said the Knights’ ultrasound program will “save a million lives.”
Rev. Monsignor Joseph Betchart thanked the Knights for their continued support of Mt. Angel seminary through the Pennies from Heaven program. Councils donated more than $20,000 which was used to remodel a lounge for the seminarians, support their monthly stipend, host events such as a pie night and BBQ, sent 36 seminarians to the Walk for Life and the seminary basketball team to Chicago for a tournament.
Councils across the state take part in numerous charitable events including college scholarships, family movie nights, providing thousands of pounds of food to needy families, supporting Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity programs, helping elderly parishioners and community members with yard and home maintenance and sponsoring youth programs including poster contests and sporting events.
The convention was not all work and no play. Friday evening, after a buffer supper, Knights and their guests “Danced Their Socks Off” with the band Southern Crossing.
Saturday, spouses spent the day touring historic Brownsville and other parts of Linn County.
Friday evening there was a wine pull and Saturday and Sunday Knights ladies sponsored a silent auction with proceeds dedicated to the Father Taaffe Homes for unwed mothers.
The 2020 convention will be held May 1-3 at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport.
