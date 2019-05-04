Public budget committee meetings to review the city of Albany’s proposed budget are set to begin next week, the first at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at at City Hall. The meeting will provide the only opportunity for oral public comment prior to the June 12 public hearing before the City Council.
On April 2, City Manager Peter Troedsson said that staff had been working to balance the budget in the face of revenues projected to increase but not outpace expenditures. Notably, the proposed budget notes labor cost increased attributed in part to a 33% increase in Public Employee Retirement System costs. Health insurance costs for city employees are also set to jump 17.8%. The city was able to negotiate the expected 8% increase in health insurance or firefighters down to 4%.
The general fund, Troedsson said, was expected to grow from $41 million to $43 million but the increase is not enough to maintain current service levels, prompting the city to make cuts.
Proposed cuts ranged from pullbacks in emergency services to the closure of Maple Lawn Preschool.
At the Albany Fire Department, possible cuts included freezing three positions. Six dual firefighter/paramedic positions, the technical team and a deputy fire marshal position were also proposed to be cut. Albany’s budget is a two-year cycle and Troedsson said the second year would include additional cuts to the department unless the financial landscape changed significantly.
Response times for the Albany Police Department may also be affected by proposed budget cuts with three officer positions and one lieutenant position eliminated in year one. Year two would see two additional officer positions frozen, as well as another lieutenant position and the street crimes traffic unit.
The proposed closure of Maple Lawn garnered passionate public comment at a subsequent City Council meeting from parents and school staff. The school has been a part of the city’s Parks & Recreation department for 40 years and currently serves 89 students. The direct cost of running the school, minus building expenses, is $488,500. Revenue for the school is projected at $210,000 leaving a deficit of $278,500.
Other cuts could include a cutback on community programs and the freezing of one position at the Albany Public Library and the possibility of returning to a four-day week at the municipal court. The court may also end its amnesty program.
Troedsson said the budget had improved slightly since the April 2 presentation and that staff will be recommending measures to the budget committee Tuesday night that could enhance revenues, mitigating reductions in city services. Those measures would have to go before the City Council to be approved.
Tuesday night's meeting will feature a presentation of the budget from Troedsson and the chance for public comment. Residents can still submit written comment on the budget after Tuesday by emailing Marilyn.smith@cityofalbany.net.
