Albany police chief responds to 'back to school' controversy amid social media outrage

“We were saddened and disappointed when the GAPS superintendent asked us to leave the campuses on Monday,” Harnden said. “I need to clarify that I did not jointly decide for police to leave but honored the request of (Superintendent) Goff to leave and stopped our participation in the event.”

Harnden thanked community members who shared concerns about law enforcement on campus and said the department will continue to work toward lessening fear of police in the community. The chief said her department prides itself on community engagement, especially in schools.

“I personally enjoyed the high fives I received and the stickers that I gave out,” Harnden said. “We hope there can be a time that there is no fear when the police are present and we continue to work towards that goal. I appreciate the community members who reached (out) to share your concerns. We hear you.”

Harnden’s tone differed vastly from growing social media outrage being expressed by people with opposing viewpoints on whether Greater Albany Public Schools should be required to host police officers on the first day of school. A protest planned to show support for Albany police and fire personnel is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the Albany school district office.

“We are saddened to see the comments going back and forth on social media,” Harnden said. “We ask that the dangerous and hurtful messages that are occurring online cease and that we all step back and reflect on how we can come together as a community. Insults and hate will not solve anything. Understanding, knowledge, and acceptance will bring us together. Our kids need good role models and reassurance in uncertain times such as these.”

