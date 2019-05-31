LEBANON — An Albany man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to elude Lebanon police officers.
According to police, a Lebanon motorcycle officer was conducting a routine traffic stop at the corner of McKinney Lane and Russell Drive. When a green 1992 Honda driven by 34-year-old Christopher Wayne Gray came to a stop, a female passenger got out and fled on foot.
Gray reportedly gave the officer a false name, and as backup officers arrived on scene, drove off.
Gray stopped the car on McKinney Lane off Russell Drive, which is a dead-end street. He got out and attempted to run into a wooded area. Officers found him hiding in the bushes and took him into custody.
Officers learned that the vehicle Gray was driving was reported stolen in Albany and had switched license plates.
Gray was taken to the Lebanon Municipal Jail and then to the Linn County Jail.
He had multiple outstanding warrants, plus new charges for attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, unlawful use of a vehicle, providing false information to a police officer, first-degree criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
In April, Gray was charged after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that started in Corvallis.
He reportedly took similar action in that case after a Corvallis police officer pulled over his vehicle. Gray provided a false name and then sped away, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before crashing into a fence at a construction site on Southwest Washington Avenue.
Gray reportedly backed up, sped away again and crashed at Southeast Lilly Avenue. He took off on foot and was caught by a Benton County deputy.
