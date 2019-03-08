An Albany man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning near milepost 6 on Highway 34 west of Albany.
Oregon State Police reported that Todd Allison, 48, was traveling eastbound on the highway at about 5:45 a.m. when his vehicle lost control due to icy road conditions. It reportedly slid across the westbound lanes and into a car driven by Chelsea Tharp, 31, of Lebanon. She had moved to the shoulder to avoid Allison.
Tharp was not transported. Allison was airlifted to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, where he succumbed Friday to his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Linn County Sheriff's Office, local fire departments and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
