Albany man charged with reckless burning

Steven Sims, 38, of Albany, was charged with reckless burning shortly after noon Saturday after allegedly lighting a fire in a garage at 467 Denver St., Albany.

Sims was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

According to Albany Fire Department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts, a call came in at 12:12 p.m. and four engines responded, but at 12:19 p.m., two engines were recalled.

The fire was contained quickly, Roberts said, and there was mostly smoke damage to the property.

The garage is detached and about 20 feet away from the main part of the home.

Three people were home and no one was injured, Roberts said.

A witness told Albany police she saw Sims enter the garage twice with a box that appeared to be holding household items including paper towels.

The home is owned by Robert Moncrief, according to records in the Linn County Assessor’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0