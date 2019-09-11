Local fiber artist Pat Sparks opens the Friends of the Albany Library monthly community program season at noon Friday, Sept. 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A graduate of University of Washington, Sparks was an art professor at Oregon State University for 16 years, teaching all of the fiber art areas as well as drawing, design, and color theory. During the program, she will explain how felt is made and discuss her 45 years of working with the fabric.
Sparks has exhibited her art work and taught nationally and internationally in Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Republic of Georgia, Finland, and Sweden. She's authored several books on felt-making and has also translated felting books into the language of the country.
Sparks exhibits her art at the Gallery Calapooia in downtown Albany.
Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served at the event. For more information call 541-928-5686.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.