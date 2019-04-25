The Albany High School all-class reunion for classes 1979 and earlier will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 30 at the West Albany High School cafeteria.
Cost is $8 with lunch or $4 without lunch.
Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and a program will start at noon.
Contact Doris Johnston at 541-740-7469 or larryanddoris2@comcast.net.
The Albany High School Classic Cruise In will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 30 at the Memorial Middle School parking lot on Queen Avenue.
For more information, call Chris Schaffner at 541-990-5731.
