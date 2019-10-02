To celebrate its 21st anniversary, Albany Helping Hands has launched a fundraising campaign to upgrade its computer systems that help the non-profit keep track of guests needs, finances, GED training and resume building.
Assistant Director Wayne Oakes said the goal is $21,000, which will buy at least 18 new computers, servers and software.
“Like everyone else, computers are vital in every party of our operation,” Oakes said. “We process data about the needs of all of our guests we can help them meet their needs such as medical care, mental health care.”
Oakes said the shelter is housing about 96 people, with a maximum capacity of about 107,” he said. Four houses operated by Albany Helping Hands are also full.
Oakes said Albany Helping Hands can leverage funds raised during the campaign by working with Tech Soup.
“They work with nonprofits like us and we can get great buys on computers and software,” Oakes said.
Oakes said he serves the IT support for Albany Helping Hands.
“I put together a computer lab,” Oakes said. “We have four computers that guests can use to create job resumes or to complete their GED programs. Those computers are about nine or 10 years old.”
Computers are also vital to the program’s U-Haul system at the Albany Helping Hands farm and at its Thrift Store.
Current computers operate with Windows 7. After January 2020, they cannot have security upgrades.
“Our guest demographics are changing,” Oakes said. “We used to see a lot of younger people. Now, we are seeing moreolder people. We are seeing older folks who have lost their jobs, fallen through the cracks.”
Former Albany Helping Hands executive director Dan Kress said many guests, “Aren’t old enough to retire and even if they are, their Social Security checks are only the minimum, about $600 to $700 per month.”
“They may have applied for disability, but often it takes two or three applications to get approved,” Kress said. “That takes time. They don’t the $2,000 or $2,500 it takes to get into a rental. If it weren’t for us, where would they go.”
Oakes said donations can be made on the Albany Helping Hands website: www.albanyhelpinghands.com; by mail at Albany Helping Hands, Box 2252, Albany, OR 97321 or by phone at 541-926-4036.
“The Albany Helping Hands ministry began with Pastor Les Bailey providing sandwiches to the needy and a night of shelter in his church building during cold winter months,” said John Leon, executive director. “Today, on average, we provide more than 7,000 meals a month, a shelter for more than 100 folks at night and much needed clothing.”
He added, “Without question, God has blessed our mission here in Albany. So, it is during September we want to take the time to remember, as well as celebrate our small beginnings.”
