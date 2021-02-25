Albany General adds robot-assisted surgery

In January, 42-year-old Nikea Thompson of Sweet Home was concerned about her upcoming laparoscopic hysterectomy to be performed with robot assistance at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Thompson, who says she is the type of person “who wants to know everything,” watched several You Tube videos about surgery using the daVinci XI Surgical System.

They put her at ease.

“It was fantastic,” Thompson said. “My only regret is that I procrastinated. I should have done it sooner.”

Good Samaritan has had a robotic-assist system for several years, and now a similar unit has been added at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Thompson went into the surgery “feeling very confident," said she. "The staff was amazing.”

Because the surgery was minimally invasive, she didn’t spend a single night in the hospital.

“I had four tiny, maybe half-inch incisions and no external stitches,” she said. “My abdominals were sore, but after the first day, I only took ibuprofen for pain and was driving within 36 hours of surgery.”

Thompson said she has two teens and a 9-year-old, so they were fairly self-sufficient around the house.