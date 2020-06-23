Albany Fire Department responds to smoke at business
Albany firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside Veritone Architecture & Interior Design at 231 Second Ave. SW in Albany Tuesday morning. 

The smoke was most likely from a malfunctioning light ballast, said Battalion Chief Kevin Anderson, who was working his last full shift before retirement.

Veritone employees evacuated the building after reporting the smoke around 10:20 a.m.  

Firefighters blocked a lane of traffic on Second Avenue and worked at pinpointing the source of the smoke for more than 45 minutes.   

