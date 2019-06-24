After learning about two potential options that would change the way the city of Albany deals with historic homes and alter the decision-making power of the Landmarks Advisory Commission, the City Council Monday decided to leave things as they are.
The decision, which came at a council work session, was made because last month, the councilors changed how members of the commission — as well as other city boards — are appointed. Previously, the mayor could appoint all of the members to the commission.
Now, each councilor and the mayor will be responsible for making one appointment. The terms are for three years each, so the commission’s composition could be changed entirely in three years.
City Planner Laura LaRoque said the first option was the use the Landmarks Commission as purely advisory, with all final decisions made by the council.
LaRoque said this system is known as a Type IV land use process, which the city already uses to process land use reviews including zoning changes or comprehensive plan map amendments.
But changing to that system would increase the amount of application review time by about 30 days; would require additional staff time to prepare and conduct additional public hearings; and would place the burden of making decisions such as which type of window might be acceptable for a home renovation project on the council.
“If the land use review process is perceived to be too burdensome, some property owners may choose to forego the review process altogether which may result in work being done without approval,” LaRoque noted in written information provided to council members. “Should this be the case, there may also be an increase in the number of code compliance cases each year.”
The second option would be to use the Landmarks Advisory Commission only in cases where demolitions are requested. In this system, the commission would keep the council updated on all activity and the council could choose which historic reviews it may need to consider.
Under this system, the commission could make a recommendation about demolitions and the council would make the final decision. LaRoque said this would also add time to the decision-making process.
“In reviewing past applications, demolitions appear to be the most controversial type of application,” LaRoque noted.
Councilman Dick Olsen said he is “not that upset with our current process,” which allows the Landmarks Advisory Commission to make a decision, which can then be appealed to the council. If property owners or their opponents are still not satisfied, the council’s decision can be appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals.
