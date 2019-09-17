The annual Albany Business Extravaganza will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road.
The event will feature 125 businesses, plus free food, coffee, wine tasting and giveaways.
The public can also register for 125 door prizes plus two $250 "Pot of Gold" prizes.
The event is sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, BBSI, Central Willamette Community Credit Union, Fisher Funeral Home, the Linn County Expo Center and Republic Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.