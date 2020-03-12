Albany awards banquet is Saturday

The Greatest Show in Albany will be the theme for the annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet Saturday night at the Boys & Girls Club.
The event is sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75 for individuals or $600 for a table of eight.
There will be a special presentation honoring the late Rick Rebel with the Legacy Award for his many years of dedication to the community.
This year’s award nominees are:
Distinguished Service: Stan Boshart, Bonnie Milletto and Max White.
Jim Linhart First Citizen: Kevin Manske of Cardwell Realty, G. Nassar of Farmers Insurance and James Ramseyer of Consumers Power.
Junior First Citizen: Jennifer Beaumont, Corvallis Knights; Hannah Blicher, ServPro of Linn and Benton counties; Glen Burnett, Keller Williams-Beem Team; Bobby Samai, BBSI; Michah Smith, Linn County Sheriff’s Office; Scott Stimpson, Peak Elite Gymnastics Academy.
Distinguished Student: Anna Boyd Rogers of West Albany High School; Austin Bradford of Santiam Christian High School; Christopher Vega-Deleon of South Albany High School.
Small Business of the Year: Albany Carpet One Floor and Home; Albany Historic Carousel and Museum; Corvallis Knights; Dahled Up Construction; Pacific Residential Mortgage.
Large Business of the Year: Auroco, Chamberlin House; Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction; Mike’s Heating and Air Conditioning; Willamette Community Bank.
