Social media postings about a possible school shooting plan in Junction City and Harrisburg were investigated and found to be not credible, according to press releases from the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Junction City Police Department.
At approximately 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement agencies from Eugene to Albany began receiving multiple 911 and emergency calls from people reporting seeing posts about a possible school shooting plan on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media sites.
The posts indicated a shooting might occur on Thursday. While the information varied, the threats were confined to Junction City High School and possibly Harrisburg High School.
By 11 p.m. Wednesday a number of witnesses had been interviewed and a juvenile suspect identified. Officers from the Junction City Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect and the parents at their home.
According to the press releases, a preliminary investigation indicates the subject made some inappropriate comments a month ago that were taken out of context. Other students brought up the comments again this week and started posting on social media, creating an alarm to parents and other students.
Officials determined the subject did not intend to commit any crime. All information indicates the suspect acted alone. Both the parents and suspect were cooperative.
Two shotguns, one rifle, one .45-caliber pistol, one pellet gun, and one BB gun were seized for safekeeping. Subsequent investigation revealed the rifle and one of the shotguns were most likely stolen in separate incidents: one from a hardware store in Bend in 1992, and the other from an unknown location in Muskogee County, Colorado, in 2002.
Junction City PD is awaiting final confirmation on the status of both weapons from the respective investigating agencies.
While law enforcement agencies believed there was threat to either students or faculty, both schools had officers on site Thursday as a precautionary measure and to help people feel secure.
The Junction City Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Oregon Police Department partnered to provide patrols in both communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.