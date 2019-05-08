After a harvest of primarily Douglas fir trees on the site this week, Linn County will put 90 acres near Detroit Lake up for auction, Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey decided Tuesday.
Commissioner Will Tucker is on vacation.
Linn County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Carroll said the county has owned the property since the early 1940s and acquired it when the previous owner failed to pay property taxes.
A portion of the site has already been harvested and income from that sale several years ago helped pay for the development of River Bend County Park near Cascadia, Carroll said.
Freres Lumber was the top bidder for the Kinney Creek timber sale in October at $595.88 per thousand board feet of Douglas fir and $300 per thousand board feet for western hemlock. Other bidders were Murphy Co.: $513/MBF for Douglas fir and $277.49/MBF for western hemlock; Frank Lumber Co., $506.13/MBF and $246/MBF for western hemlock; Rosboro Co., $464.27/MBF for Douglas fir and $206.77/MBF for western hemlock.
Freres Lumber has been harvesting timber since December, Carroll said, and the work is expected to be completed this week. Carroll said Linn County should net about $1.5 million from the harvesting project after expenses.
Carroll said if the county held the property, it would have to be replanted within three years under the terms of the Oregon Forest Practices Act. He said it might take 50 years for the trees to reach harvest stage and for the county to collect additional revenue from the land, so it made more sense from the county's viewpoint to put the land up for auction.
“It’s pretty much a mature stand, but there are also some trees that weren’t managed years ago,” Carroll said of the project.
Carroll said last summer’s 48,000-acre Kinney Fire burned a small portion of the property, but there was no major damage.
Proceeds from the land sale will be used to fund county parks projects, Carroll said.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
• Approved a request by Carroll to apply for a $50,000 master planning grant from the Oregon State Parks Department for Lewis Creek County Park. Carroll said the park, which sits on the north side of Foster Reservoir, is nearly 50 years old. The master plan will be a guiding resource for a renovations to meet today’s needs. Linn County will pay for half of the master plan project.
• Carroll was also given approval to advertise for request for proposals for food concessions at Foster Reservoir. Carroll said he is considering bringing in food carts at Lewis Creek and Sunnyside parks, plus Edgewater Marina.
• Approved an enterprise zone tax exemption application by Selmet Inc., which plans to invest another $15 million, including $6 million in building renovations, plus $9 million in new equipment. The company also plans to hire 100 more employees.
• Approved the closure of Main Street in Scio on May 17 and 18 for the annual Scio Lamb and Wool Festival.
