LEBANON — Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Sodaville Road and Cascade Drive near Lebanon.

The crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. Friday.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation.

More information will be provided when available.

