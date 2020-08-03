A look back at July's top stories and galleries

An article on Sweet Home boy Zachary Maynard dying as a hero, was the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times most read story for the month of July.
Other top stories for July at the Democrat-Herald included an article about the life of a young mail carrier killed in a car crash, a Millersburg couple accused of racketeering and couple's efforts to restore the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge.
For the Gazette-Times, other top stories included update on eight new coronavirus cases, scrutiny over a pro police valley in Corvallis and a feature on an OSU grads People of Colour clothing line.
Our top online photo galleries from Albany was remembering Ashley Kropf, our evergreen stand by me gallery photos, the demolition of Oberto Sausage Company and the Linn County 4-H FFA virtual fair.
In Corvallis the top gallery was the aforementioned Ashley Kropf memorial followed by swimming holes in Benton County, Philomath Frolic fireworks, Corvallis thin blue line rally, and the look at the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge
