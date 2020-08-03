You have permission to edit this article.
A look back at July's top stories and galleries
A look back at July's top stories and galleries

An article on Sweet Home boy Zachary Maynard dying as a hero,  was the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times most read story for the month of July.

Other top stories for July at the Democrat-Herald included an article about the life of a young mail carrier killed in a car crash,  a Millersburg couple accused of racketeering and couple's efforts to restore the historic Santiam Pass Ski Lodge.

For the Gazette-Times, other top stories included update on eight new coronavirus casesscrutiny over a pro police valley in Corvallis and a feature on an OSU grads People of Colour clothing line. 

Our top online photo galleries from Albany was remembering Ashley Kropf, our evergreen stand by me gallery photos, the demolition of Oberto Sausage Company and the Linn County 4-H FFA virtual fair. 

In Corvallis the top gallery was the aforementioned Ashley Kropf memorial  followed by swimming holes in Benton County, Philomath Frolic fireworks, Corvallis thin blue line rally, and the look at the Santiam Pass Ski Lodge

Albany Top 10 Galleries

1. Remembering Ashley Kropf

2. Stand By Me photos

3. Oberto Sausage Demolition

4. Look back at DH's July 2000

5. Linn County Virtual Fair

6. Santiam Pass Ski Lodge

7. Swimming spots in Benton County

8. Community mourns Sweet Home Boy

9. Thin blue line rally Corvallis

10. Motor vu Cheadle Lake

 

Corvallis Top 10 Galleries

1. Remembering Ashley Kropf

2. Swimming spots in Benton County

3. Philomath Frolic fireworks

4. Thin blue line rally Corvallis

5. Santiam Pass Ski Lodge

6. Look back at DH's July 2000

7. Look back at GT's July 2000

8.  Mid-Valley Swimming Holes

9.  Linn County Virtual Fair

10. Oberto Sausage Demolition

