5 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

PORTLAND — Oregon added five COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 333, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state also added 342 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, which brings the state’s total to 19,699. Worldwide, there have been 18.1 million cases and 691,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been 4.6 million cases and 159,000 deaths.
The state also recorded its first outbreak in a summer camp, according to The Oregonian. Some 11 campers and 14 staff members have tested positive at a Bible camp near Corbett in Multnomah County.
Benton County added two new COVID-19 cases, and Linn County added one. There were no deaths in either county.
New cases were reported in the following counties: Baker, 2; Clackamas, 21; Clatsop, 1; Columbia, 5; Coos, 3; Crook, 1; Deschutes, 8; Douglas, 5; Harney, 2; Hood River, 5; Jackson, 17; Jefferson, 13; Josephine, 1; Klamath, 2; Lane, 12; Malheur, 33; Marion, 23; Morrow, 11; Multnomah, 57; Polk, 4; Tillamook, 2; Umatilla, 61; Union, 4; Wasco, 1; Washington, 29; and Yamhill, 15.
Oregon’s latest COVID-19 deaths included: an 89-year-old woman with underlying conditions from Malheur County; an 88-year-old woman with underlying conditions from Yamhill County; an 87-year-old woman with underlying conditions from Clackamas County; an 88-year-old man with underlying conditions from Morrow County; and a 96-year-old woman with underlying conditions from Malheur County.
Monday, the OHA said there had been 35,424 test results in the past week. Of those, 2,174, or about 6.1%, were positive, which authorities say is one of the higher rates observed since the early stages of the pandemic.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because so many schools have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Guterres called the COVID-19 pandemic the “largest disruption of education ever.”
He said that more than 1.6 billion students were ousted from classrooms in more than 190 countries. A UN report on how COVID-19 is affecting education notes that it has affected 94% of the world’s student population, and up to 99% of those young people are from low- and lower-middle-income countries.
Guterres warned that the disruption could ultimately “undermine decades of progress and exacerbate entrenched inequalities.”
Guterres added that getting students back into classrooms must be an international priority, although the struggle on how schools will operate this fall remains.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
