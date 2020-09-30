3 transported after Wednesday crash

SCIO — Three people were transported for medical treatment after a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Drive and Richardson Gap Road at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Involved in the crash were a minivan and pickup truck.
Two people were transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, and a third person was transported by air ambulance to an unknown hospital, according to Lt. Brandon Fountain of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The names, ages and hometowns of the victims were not immediately available on Wednesday.
Both vehicles went through the intersection and a fence before coming to rest in a field on the northwest corner of Fish Hatchery Drive and Richardson Gap Road.
The Linn County Road Department provided traffic control and assisted Linn County sheriff’s deputies at the scene.
A deputy used a drone to record aerial views of the crash site.
The Scio Fire District also responded to the call.
In July 2018, Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa and her husband, Stephen, were involved in a two-car crash at the same spot. Konopa’s car was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. Konopa’s 2017 Toyota RAV 4 rolled three times before coming to rest in the same field as the vehicles in Wednesday’s collision.
Four people, including the mayor, were injured in that crash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!