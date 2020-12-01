24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon

COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon — the most reported in a single day since the pandemic began — raising the state’s death toll to 936, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
None of the deaths were in Linn or Benton counties.
There also were 1,233 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 76,654.
Linn County reported 27 new cases and Benton County added 19.
Linn County continues to offer free COVID-19 tests at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center on Monday mornings and Friday afternoons. On a recent Monday, more than 300 tests were given according to Roger Nyquist, chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners.
Multnomah County posted 270 new cases, Clackamas County added 148 new cases and Marion County 146.
Other counties with new cases are: Baker, 3; Clatsop, 7; Columbia, 6; Coos, 14; Crook, 4; Curry, 6; Deschutes, 60; Douglas, 8; Grant, 3; Harney, 2; Hood River, 12; Jackson, 72; Jefferson, 19; Josephine, 11; Klamath, 37; Lake, 5; Lane, 75; Lincoln, 21; Malheur, 11; Morrow, 5; Polk, 24; Tillamook, 6; Umatilla, 23; Union, 9; Wasco, 6; Washington, 158; Wheeler, 2; and Yamhill, 14.
New deaths included: a 95-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 26; a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died Oct. 28, in her residence; an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21, in her residence; an 84-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center; a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 29, at Portland Adventist Medical Center; a 63-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov.17, in her residence; an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 17, in her residence; an 87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in his residence;
A 56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence; a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence; an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center; a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital; an 87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital; a 90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4; a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence; a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov.16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26, in her residence; a 66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital;
A 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 25, in her residence; a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in her residence; an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 29, in her residence; an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford; an 82-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28, in his residence; a 75-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 29, in his residence; a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died Nov. 18, in his residence.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577, seven fewer than Monday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. That is six fewer than Monday.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
