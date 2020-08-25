17-member Mid-Valley strike team battling California fires

CALISTOGA, Calif. — Seventeen firefighters from Albany, Lebanon, Harrisburg, Tangent and Sweet Home are among more than 86 Oregon firefighters battling blazes on more than 350,000 acres near Napa, California, on what is being called the LNU Complex Fire.
Scott Cowan of the Albany Fire Department said the local strike team members arrived in California on Aug. 19 and are expecting to stay 16 days. They are among more than 1,800 fire personnel along with 12 helicopters, 259 engines, 36 dozers and 35 water tenders.
They are working 24-hour shifts in high heat and varying terrains.
Cowan said they have worked on all three major fire zones so far. The fires have destroyed 871 structures and damaged 234 others. The fires continue to threaten 30,500 structures, Cal Fire officials said Monday.
The fires of unknown origin began last Tuesday.
“Due to the number of fires in the state, there are limited resources,” Cowan said. “We are based at the fairgrounds in Calistoga. So far, we’ve worked in mixed fuels. The first day we were in heavy timber, the terrain was steep and there were lots of cedar trees.”
Cowan said the strike team helped save three homes and evacuated others.
The second fire was on the coast near Highway 1 and was a mixture of timber and open fields.
“There were a number of homes there,” Cowan said. “We dug about a mile of hand line.”
Monday, the team worked on the largest of the three fires.
“There are hills and valleys, a lot of scrub oak and multiple homes,” Cowan said. “We are tasked with protecting about 200 homes.”
Cowan said the strike team medics also provided advanced emergency aid to a firefighter from another district who became seriously ill.
Cowan said the weather is hot, in the mid-90s, with low humidity.
“We’ve had multiple days of red flag warnings,” Cowan said. “The forecast is for dry lightning and erratic winds.”
Cowan said team members are in good spirits and no one has been injured.
“Everyone is doing really good work,” Cowan said. “We’re helping California out and doing what we can to represent Oregon and Linn County the best we can.”
In all, Oregon sent five task forces composed of 86 firefighters from Linn, Marion, Clatsop, Lane and Klamath counties to assist Cal Fire.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, this is fourth year in a row that Oregon has mobilized task forces through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
In late October and November 2019, the OSFM sent 15 strike teams to respond to multiple fires in northern California, including the Burris Fire in Mendocino County, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Ranch Fire in Tehama County.
In 2018, the OSFM sent three strike teams to the Mendocino Complex Fire starting in late July 2018, and then another 15 strike teams to the Camp Fire in November 2018. In October 2018, also through an EMAC request, the OSFM sent two incident management teams to Florida to respond to Hurricane Michael.
In November 2017, the OSFM mobilized 15 strike teams to respond to an EMAC request from California to fight wildfires. In December 2017, California sent another request for assistance on the Thomas Fire, near Ventura. The OSFM sent 15 strike teams in response.
