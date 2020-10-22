15-year-old accident victim was a 'gentle giant'

HALSEY — At 6-foot 3-inches tall, 15-year-old Tanner Zehr was a “gentle giant” according to his father, Rawlin Zehr.
Tanner died Tuesday evening after being severely injured in an auto accident Oct. 15. He and seven other young men were on their way to Buffalo Wild Wings in Corvallis to celebrate two birthdays.
“One kid’s birthday was Wednesday and another’s was Friday, so they went on Thursday,” his father said.
According to a report by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:49 p.m. the 18-year-old driver of the 2008 GMC Acadia SUV failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve at the intersection of Smith Road and Creek Drive near Halsey.
The vehicle struck several trees.
Tanner’s brother, Logan, 17, had a concussion and spent the night in a hospital. Two other boys were treated for minor injuries.
Tanner suffered severe head trauma and was in a coma.
His father said Tanner’s organs were donated and he had three donor matches that night, his liver and both kidneys.
“He loved fast cars and guns,” his father said. “He loved hunting, target shooting, being outdoors, going mudding and four-wheelers. If you asked him a question about a gun, he knew the answer.”
Zehr said his wife Lora is homeschooling their children this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tanner planned to graduate a year early from high school and enroll in a college diesel mechanics program.
A long-haul truck driver, Zehr was in Wyoming when he learned about the accident. A friend took his load so he could get home quickly.
“Tanner was very kind, very responsible,” his father said. “He was the kid in the family that if I had multiple jobs to do, he was the one to get them all done.”
Tanner has two brothers and a sister.
“We really miss him,” his father said.
Viewing will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Halsey Mennonite Church, 910 E. First St.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Friends have established a GoFundMe account to assist the family with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tanner-zehr039s-accident-fund.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!