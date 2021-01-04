New fire station on the horizon

It has been an eventful first year on the job for Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi.
Just two months after he took over the position following the retirement of Gordon Sletmoe, the district had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. This forced the district to adopt social distancing requirements and enhanced safety rules.
Rodondi said the pandemic also created uncertainty about the right time to sell bonds following voter approval of a 26-year, $16 million capital funding plan for the district. Voters passed the bond measure in November 2019.
The district sold the bonds in early June.
“When COVID hit, it really threw the bond market off. We caught a window where we did really good,” Rodondi said.
The district’s leadership has spent the last several months reviewing its needs assessment and making sure nothing has been overlooked as it moves forward with the design of a replacement for Station 11. Much of this work was done under the previous fire chief, Gordon Sletmoe, who retired in 2019.
“Making sure that everything we looked at a year and a half ago is still what we need now, and making sure we are fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars and we build what we need with the potential to expand in the future, if necessary,” Rodondi said.
The bond measure approved by voters allocated $13.6 million for construction of the new station, with the additional funds set aside for purchasing and outfitting three new fire engines and two brush fire vehicles.
Rodondi said the review hasn’t led to any major changes in plans, but the pandemic did lead to increased emphasis on including the most advanced health and safety features possible..
The new station will include stations for automatically decontaminating boots and will have touchless doors and other features.
“We’ll be Incorporating some hospital good practices to avoid cross contamination,” Rodondi said.
The chief also wants to make sure the new station is set up to provide a backup emergency operations center for the community. The primary emergency operations center is located at the Justice Center, but Rodondi said it is important to have an alternative location in place.
The district interviewed several design firms before awarding the contract to Rice Fergus Miller of Bremerton, Washington. It was important that the design firm have experience designing fire stations. Rodondi said key members of the firm have experience in firefighting and that shows in its work.
“They understand the fire component and they have received several awards for fire station design,” Rodondi said.
The Lebanon Fire District is getting ready to move out of its main offices at Station 11. The administration and support staff will begin working at the MBVA Building downtown in early February.
The district is leasing 2,200 square feet of space for about $7,400 per month. The district will use the entire top floor of the building as well as three suites on the lower floor.
Rodondi said the MBVA Building is a perfect fit for the district’s needs. Other properties were much larger than necessary or would have required extensive remodeling. The MBVA Building is move-in ready.
All customer support services provided to the public will be available at the downtown location. This will include fire and life safety, construction support, and ambulance billing.
People who mail in their payments, however, can continue to use the current address: 1050 W. Oak Street, Lebanon, OR, 97355. Rodondi said it was important to the district that there not be any confusion related to the district’s mailing address.
The firefighting operations at Station 11 will be moved in the late spring, with demolition of the current building expected to occur this summer.
The district has not yet determined where the firefighters and vehicles will be located during the construction phase. One possibility is to keep most of the vehicles on the grounds, using the shop on the back of the property for shelter.
Modular buildings could be brought in temporarily to provide housing for the on-duty firefighters.
But Rodondi said this option is relatively expensive and the district is still considering its options, including moving the operations to a different location. He said this decision will be made by March.
The district has not yet awarded the construction contract. The decision is also coming soon and Rodondi said there has been a lot of local interest.
The project is expected to be completed in late 2022 or early 2023.