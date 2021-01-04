New fire station on the horizon

The Lebanon Fire District is getting ready to move out of its main offices at Station 11. The administration and support staff will begin working at the MBVA Building downtown in early February.

The district is leasing 2,200 square feet of space for about $7,400 per month. The district will use the entire top floor of the building as well as three suites on the lower floor.

Rodondi said the MBVA Building is a perfect fit for the district’s needs. Other properties were much larger than necessary or would have required extensive remodeling. The MBVA Building is move-in ready.

All customer support services provided to the public will be available at the downtown location. This will include fire and life safety, construction support, and ambulance billing.

People who mail in their payments, however, can continue to use the current address: 1050 W. Oak Street, Lebanon, OR, 97355. Rodondi said it was important to the district that there not be any confusion related to the district’s mailing address.

The firefighting operations at Station 11 will be moved in the late spring, with demolition of the current building expected to occur this summer.