Moving day arrives for fire department

Moving day has arrived for the Lebanon Fire District.

The process of moving the administrative offices into their temporary home at the MBVA Building will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Because of the move, the fire department’s administrative services will be temporarily closed for a few days.

The department will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 15. Members of the public will be able to stop by the MBVA Building or call for service using the normal phone numbers for the department. The public can reach the business office at (541) 451-1901 and the billing office at (541) 451-6123.

Any requests for an ambulance, an engine response, or reports of fires or illegal burning should still be directed to 9-1-1 as usual and those services will not be disrupted during the move.

“The goal is to keep everything as smooth and seamless as possible,” said Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi. “Our mailing address and phone number will not change during the temporary relocation.”

All payments, letters and notices will still be mailed to 1050 W. Oak St. Lebanon, OR 97355.

“The Lebanon post office has been a great partner while planning this move and will take care of our mail needs,” Rodondi said.