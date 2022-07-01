Chris and Mogmog (born 3/6/22) are wonderful bonded sisters who will need to go to their forever home together. Chris... View on PetFinder
Mogmog
Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way.
Not all workers across the state make the same minimum wage.
Sammich Food Truck is officially open at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon. The famous truck, which was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Guy's Grocery Games” in Ashland, serves Chicago-inspired smoked meat sandwiches, including the fan favorite “Pastrami Zombie.”
A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Independence Day will be observed Monday, July 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Linn County.
Seven is said to be a lucky number, and July 7 will be especially lucky for local residents.
Oregon State University’s McDonald and Dunn research forests, near Corvallis, provide a huge outdoor playground for mid-Willamette Valley residents.
R Kelly's lawyers are reportedly suing the 'gulag' jail where he is being held for $100 million.