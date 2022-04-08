Hi! My name is Mochi and I was found as a stray in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mother Nature could get angry, delivering howling winds, downpours and perhaps even thunderstorms in the mid-Willamette Valley and central Coa…
An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.
A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a metal pole on Saturday, according to court documents.
A Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg.
With just a few weeks before trial, a Lebanon man is facing a more serious assault charge stemming from a domestic violence report.
The woman’s husband got suspicious, couldn’t contact his wife and alerted authorities.
The casket just showed up. Now detectives need help identifying the deceased man.
Bend-based Family Assistance Resource Center will determine the design of the tents, which will eventually house the unhoused.
The Sweet Home Police Department has arrested a man accused of committing multiple different sex crimes against one victim.
Public workers in the mid-valley’s third-largest city are about to see some pandemic relief.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.