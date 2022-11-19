Missy is still a very scared kitten. She doesn't know yet that people aren't going to hurt her. She really... View on PetFinder
Missy
Related to this story
Most Popular
Who lost Oregon’s 5th Congressional District?
The plaintiffs contend the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process.
Wednesday, Nov. 23, is the last day to get something cleaned. After Thanksgiving, it will be pick-up only.
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:
Lebanon also bought a $340,000 building and parcel of land from the Oregon Military Department.
PEAK Internet signed a contractor to take on a $40 million endeavor to get about 8,000 buildings hooked up to fiber by 2025.
Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts.
Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.
The South Albany High football team played 10 games this season and six of them were against teams that made it to the 5A state playoffs. The RedHawks went 3-3 against playoff teams and 7–3 overall, with their season ending last Friday with a loss in the state quarterfinals at Bend.
Jan Nadig, an ardent booster of Lebanon’s municipal swimming pool, prolific physical educator and promoter of public safety, has died.