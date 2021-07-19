Mill Race Station continues to grow with addition of Postal Connections

“So you don’t have to wait for snail mail to forward,” Jungwirth said.

Large said there will also be space for a small gift shop within the location. The goal is to offer unique local items, she said.

“We’re excited to get local business people in here to advertise their products and stuff they are selling,” Large said. “We’re going to be very community oriented.”

Large is Jungwirth’s daughter-in-law. The family connection is important but it’s not why she has the role of general manager. She worked for one of Jungwirth’s prior businesses and made a strong impression with her strong customer service skills.

Jungwirth, a longtime Lebanon resident, is a veteran business owner. Her list of ventures includes a dress boutique, a special forest products company, and an environmental clean-up operation. During some of the inevitable economic downturns she also worked for the state of Oregon in various capacities. But she always got back into business as soon as possible.

“My first love is business,” she said.