As one of six official Level 2 biopreparedness medical centers in Oregon, Samaritan Health Services is ready with equipment and trained staff if the Novel Coronavirus reaches the mid-valley.
After the international Ebola outbreak in 2014, Samaritan developed the Northwest Biopreparedness Training Center at its Lebanon hospital, where local staff, as well as more than 100 staff members from other health care systems learned about Personal Protective Equipment, isolating infected patients and disposing of infected waste materials.
“We are well prepared to screen, isolate and treat patients with possible Novel Coronavirus both at inpatient and outpatient locations,” said Jody Califf, infection preventionist. “We are staying informed of the current state of the outbreak in China, following recommendations from the WHO and CDC and working closely with the local Public Health Department, Oregon Health Authority, and the SHS Infectious Disease Physicians.”
There are nearly 20,000 infections in China, where the outbreak began, and 426 deaths.
There are no confirmed cases in Oregon, but there are 11 confirmed cases in the United States, including one in Washington State and six in California. There are also two confirmed cases in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Massachusetts.
The virus has been confirmed in 18 countries and on Thursday was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization.
A global public health emergency has been declared only a few times, including the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the Zika virus epidemic in 2015.
Staff have been trained on disease identification and transmission, treatment protocols and procedures, coordination with public health organizations, use of Personal Protective Equipment and handling and disposal of waste materials.
Some 600 Samaritan Health Services employees were trained on how to put on and take off Personal Protective Equipment.
Califf added that residents of the United States are not in danger of contracting this illness unless they have traveled to the area of outbreak within the last 14 days or been in close contact with a person who is confirmed to have Novel Coronavirus.
“If you fit into one of those categories and you are feeling ill, please call your health care provider before seeking medical care,” Califf advised.
“It is important to stay informed about outbreaks like the Novel Coronavirus and take precautions to avoid the disease. Common everyday behaviors can make a big difference in staying healthy and reducing illness in the community,” Califf said.
She advised people to get a flu shot, even though it does not protect against the Novel Coronavirus.
“But it can help prevent influenza which is far more prevalent and leads to greater numbers of hospitalization and deaths than Novel Coronavirus has to date,” Califf said. “Please wash your hands and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, cover your cough, do not touch your face, and stay home if you are ill.”
Larry Mullins was president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services when the Biopreparedness Training Center was developed. It came about in part because Mullins had spent several years serving with international organizations that deal with pandemic emergencies.
“We’ve got some of best prepared and trained people in not only our region, but the entire United States,” Mullins said of local medical resources. “The coronavirus is different than Ebola, but the medical procedures to deal with this are similar. We have local people who know how to work together to process, handle, identify, isolate the infected and treat them.”
Linn County Public Health is also prepared.
“The Linn County Health Department is working closely with the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following the outbreak of this newly identified respiratory coronavirus,” said Todd Noble, director of the Linn County Public Health Department. “The Oregon Health Authority will provide Oregon specific information on their website. The most current information about the outbreak can be found on the Centers for Disease Controls website.”
Oregon State University officials have been communicating with students and staff members and although their risk of infection is minimal, reminding all that the best way to defend themselves against any virus is increased hygiene awareness, especially washing one’s hands with soapy water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
“If you have concerns about your health due to possible exposure to the virus or following recent travel to China, please call the Student Health Services Nurse Advice Line at 541-737-2724,” Vice Provost Dan Larson said in a news release. “It is best to call in advance of visiting the student health center or external care providers, so precautions can be taken to minimize exposure to others.”
In addition to washing one’s hands, other health tips include:
— Avoid sharing anything that has come in contact with another person’s saliva, whether in your own living or social environments.
— Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.
— Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to support a healthy immune system.
Larson added that because China is now considered a high-risk travel destination, any university-sponsored travel to China requires a petition process.
“Undergraduate student travel requires approval by the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and graduate student travel requires approval by a college dean,” Larson said.
