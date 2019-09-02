Save $40 on Penn & Teller's LIVE show! 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Magician with ace card hidden under the jacket Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Edgy, provocative and hilarious, Penn and Teller's live show on any given night can involve knives, guns, a fire-eating showgirl and.... a duck. - Save $40 now! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Members Only Membership Deals Offers Discounts Travel Penn Teller Showgirl Knife Weaponry Gun Duck Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Lawsuit filed against Albany farm for death of motorcyclist in 2018 Two teens hospitalized after report of fight in Lebanon Lebanon City Manager Gary Marks resigns Jogger kicked aggressive cougar at Dunn Forest near Corvallis Linn-Benton Housing authority breaks ground on Lebanon project View All Promotions promotion Daily deals promotion Activate your full access today! Print Ads Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Cleaning Dr. Carpet & Air Duct Cleaning Team - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Office Central Willamette CU - Alpine Marketing - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Car Vision Oil Inc. Dba Oil Can Henrys - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Sale Sportsman Warehouse - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other HOUSE ACCT NOT PAID - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019 Other BENTON COUNTY HEALTH DEPT. - Ad from 2019-08-28 Aug 28, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.