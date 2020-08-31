Mallard Creek hosts annual Chamber of Commerce golf tournament

Tournament golf returned to Mallard Creek on Friday as the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fundraiser.

“This is the first golf tournament Mallard Creek has had all year,” said Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.

Thirty teams signed up for the event, which was sponsored by Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest. The tournament would have typically included 36 teams, with competing teams starting on each of the course’s 18 holes in a shotgun start.

But in this year of social distancing due to COVID-19, having all teams present at the same time for a shotgun start was not possible. Instead, teams started teeing off early Friday morning and continued throughout the day.

This was not the only change required by the coronavirus. The Chamber of Commerce distributed mask savers to every golfer who competed. Made by Ira Whitaker of the Let it Bead craft shop in downtown Lebanon, they conveniently hold a mask while it is not in use, making it easier to “mask up” as needed throughout the day.

“We have worked for the last two months to be sure that we had COVID-proofed this golf tournament and make sure it was very safe. If there’s anybody out there that’s not complying,” Grizzle said in her most menacing voice, leaving the consequences unspoken.

Heidi Jung of National Fidelity Title was part of the first squad to take the course. She was thankful for the opportunity to play golf on a beautiful summer morning and get to see other members of the Lebanon business community.