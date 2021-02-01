Live Longer Lebanon launches GO 5-2-1-0! campaign

This is the fourth year that the non-profit organization Live Longer Lebanon has promoted the GO 5-2-1-0 program in the community and leader Deb Fell-Carlson is certain the campaign has never been more important.
The program encourages participants to:
Eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day.
Limit leisure screen time to two hours or less per day.
Engage in at least one hour of physical activity per day.
Consume no sugary drinks each day.
The campaign runs through the month of February.
Fell-Carlson believes the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative health impact for many people.
“We have more screen time than ever before, by requirement,” Fell-Carlson said. “People who maybe didn’t have screens all day long, are now on screens all day long. And then they are leaving those and going to leisure screens … There is a health impact to sitting in front of a screen all day long.”
The pandemic has not only disrupted our work lives, it has interrupted many of our personal routines and relationships.
“We are, I think, just spiritually sluggish. We’re feeling isolated, we’re feeling stressed, and that causes us to eat things we might not ordinarily eat. And it causes us to not exercise like we might, and it causes us to crave sugar,” Fell-Carlson said.
Signing up for the GO 5-2-1-0 program is a way to disrupt these bad habits and launch new habits. Participants can sign up and track their progress on the Live Longer Lebanon Facebook page. Requests for more information can also be sent by email to livelongerlebanon@gmail.com.
In previous years Live Longer Lebanon worked with the Lebanon Community Schools to offer the program to staff and students. That is not possible this year because students have not yet returned to their classrooms.
But local businesses have begun to offer the program to their employees.
“Samaritan (Health Services) is doing it system wide,” Fell-Carlson said.