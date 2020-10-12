LINX Transit resumes service

Lebanon’s LINX Transit service resumed full operations on Monday.

The transportation system had seen its hours and services reduced since mid-March as a response to COVID-19.

Transit and Senior Services Director Kindra Oliver said it is good news for those who rely on the system.

“They like to be able to depend on the bus being there at those various times throughout each day,” Oliver said.

Over the past seven months the city has continued to offer a demand-response service while the deviated fixed loop service was suspended. Before the pandemic, LINX operated the fixed loop bus and three demand-response vehicles.

Some additional safety precautions will continue to be in place. At this time, the city will not be collecting fares on the bus.

“That’s just temporary and that’s to help minimize the risk of exposure to any viruses or anything else that’s out there right now,” Oliver said.

In addition, the capacity of the bus has been reduced with some seats not being used.

“We have maximum capacity for vehicles and we have to make sure that people are socially distanced on the bus as much as we can,” Oliver said.

LINX Transit will operate Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with dispatch available at 7:45 a.m.

Local transit systems, including LINX Transit, are currently operating under Level 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance, with the following practices in place:

Staff is sanitizing high touch areas of the buses multiple times each day and using an electrostatic sprayer at the end of the day to fog and safely disinfect all surfaces of the bus.