Linn-Benton cancels commencement ceremony

Linn-Benton Community College (LBCC) has canceled its in-person commencement ceremony, currently scheduled for June 11.
The decision was made in compliance with Oregon Governor Kate Brown's extension of the Executive Order for Higher Education, which now states that in-person college activities are limited through June 13. The EO is part of the Governor's "Stay Home, Save Lives" initiative in the fight to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"This was really not an easy decision to make...but in no way does it lessen the accomplishments of our grads," said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director of institutional advancement. "We are committed to finding an alternative way to celebrate this milestone moment for our students, their families, and the entire LBCC staff who are cheering them on, even through these times."
The college is exploring alternatives including the option to hold a virtual ceremony or to postpone in-person exercises to a future date. Details will be shared as soon as possible.
