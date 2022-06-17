Lilly Snickerdoodle

Lilly is 12 years old and weighs 40 pounds. In case you are wondering about that second part of my... View on PetFinder
Donovan Corona-Snow didn’t know she was gender-fluid until she was able to bounce the concept off of her friends in the halls of Lebanon High School.
The series comes courtesy of the Corvallis Community Band.
The children's parade has a first.
Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved African Americans, is observed Monday, June 20. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the weekend:
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Lebanon man suspected of multiple sex crimes allegedly committed against a minor.
Bottom line: Don't count on recent rains to save us. Here's what you need to know.
As late as April 1, the mid-Willamette Valley was behind on rainfall. Not anymore.
Jaymes Clark and Marena Clark-Lazaire weren’t expecting the mid-Willamette Valley to be Juneteenth country, let alone find a celebration observing the day in Albany.
Here's what's happening this weekend, for the first time since the pandemic began.
A two-vehicle crash in Albany Monday afternoon, June 13 left one dead, according to a news release from the Albany Police Department.
