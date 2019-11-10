ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is possible that a partner or loved one will not agree with your business or financial decisions in the early part of the week. Back up your plans with concrete evidence based on past performance and traditions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The more you learn, the more you earn. Apply your spare time to studying a subject that is germane to your career. Make use of your research skills in the week ahead, even if friends interrupt your investigations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The friends you make on the job or in the workplace could influence your thinking. In the week to come, you might be inspired to try something new. Group dynamics could play a large part in your daily routines.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your partner might be preoccupied with a pet project or perhaps will become passionate about achieving a long-held ambition. You can support them, celebrate every small triumph, and offer consolation if plans go astray in the week ahead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may become more conscious of your public or social standing and pay more attention to appearances in the upcoming week. Put some effort into beautifying your corner of the world. Neighbors will notice your efforts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You could develop as this week unfolds. Your partner or a close friend distract you a bit with unrealizable goals. Focus on the job at hand and something worthwhile will be accomplished.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You and a partner might not always be on the same wavelength in the upcoming week, but you can still be helpful teammates. Try to focus on the facts and avoid muddled thinking. You can't outfox the fox.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a smile on your face in the beginning of the week and you may win over new friends or receive an invitation to join a club or group. You may need to study hard to understand weighty concepts and terminology.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on staying within budgetary boundaries by looking for sales and buying only what you need. Your occupational ambitions could come to fruition this week if you are a team player and willing to participate in group roundtables.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The more organized and self-disciplined you are in the week ahead, the more likely you'll realize your ambitions. Intense focus on the task at hand and attentiveness to the rules may be required to make your dreams come true.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It isn't necessary to reinvent the wheel. Your novel ideas may already be outlined in textbooks or reviewed online. Do some homework. You can rely on the lessons of the past as guideposts to get you through the week.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might seesaw between being sensible and being a spendthrift in the week ahead. You might make impulsive purchases that seem frivolous at the time but could come in handy just when they are needed.
