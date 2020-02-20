The Kinetic Bagel Institute returns to downtown Corvallis

For two decades, Greg Alpert was regularly asked when he would open a bagel shop again.

“I swear, it was every single day,” said Alpert.

Corvallis bagel lovers can rejoice, as the Kinetic Bagel Institute returned to downtown about three months ago, albeit in a different location on First Street.

Just about 30 years ago, Alpert opened the first version of his bagel shop. “Bagels were just starting to blow up then,” he said. But, after expanding with a second location in Eugene, he got burned out, and closed and sold the business.

He worked as a mortgage broker, for a translation company, managed a sporting goods store, taught fifth-grade bicycle safety in Corvallis as “Captain Safety” and was a stay-at-home dad. But the siren call of bagels kept growing.

“I just gave in to the fact that it’s my cosmic task. Of all the things I’ve ever done, this is the most satisfying and enjoyable,” Alpert said. “It’s what I’m meant to do.”

And, as a bonus, every day he eats a bagel with lox and cream cheese. “There’s plenty of good things on the menu, but that’s the essence of a bagel with something on it, the top shelf, the gold standard,” Alpert said.

Alpert makes traditional bagels using only five ingredients: flour, water, salt, sugar and yeast. Kinetic Bagel Institute also boils its bagels, which larger chains don’t do, Alpert said.

Other varieties of bagels also are offered. The toppings include the usual options, as well as creative items such as a sriracha spread, hummus and more.