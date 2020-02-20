The Kinetic Bagel Institute returns to downtown Corvallis

For two decades, Greg Alpert was regularly asked when he would open a bagel shop again.
“I swear, it was every single day,” said Alpert.
Corvallis bagel lovers can rejoice, as the Kinetic Bagel Institute returned to downtown about three months ago, albeit in a different location on First Street.
Just about 30 years ago, Alpert opened the first version of his bagel shop. “Bagels were just starting to blow up then,” he said. But, after expanding with a second location in Eugene, he got burned out, and closed and sold the business.
He worked as a mortgage broker, for a translation company, managed a sporting goods store, taught fifth-grade bicycle safety in Corvallis as “Captain Safety” and was a stay-at-home dad. But the siren call of bagels kept growing.
“I just gave in to the fact that it’s my cosmic task. Of all the things I’ve ever done, this is the most satisfying and enjoyable,” Alpert said. “It’s what I’m meant to do.”
And, as a bonus, every day he eats a bagel with lox and cream cheese. “There’s plenty of good things on the menu, but that’s the essence of a bagel with something on it, the top shelf, the gold standard,” Alpert said.
Alpert makes traditional bagels using only five ingredients: flour, water, salt, sugar and yeast. Kinetic Bagel Institute also boils its bagels, which larger chains don’t do, Alpert said.
Other varieties of bagels also are offered. The toppings include the usual options, as well as creative items such as a sriracha spread, hummus and more.
The restaurant also has its popular fire sticks made with jalapeno dough, salads and soups and gluten-free muffins.
Coffee for the bagel shop is supplied by Pacifica Coffee, a business located just outside Corvallis in Eastgate Circle.
The Kinetic Bagel Institute’s interior is spacious compared to many other spots in Corvallis where residents get a cup of coffee, a snack and socialize, but Alpert said the space can fill up fast.
Alpert and his wife Liz Dent came to Corvallis three decades ago because she was attending Oregon State University for graduate school.
The couple was living in Arcata, California, where Alpert learned to make bagels at Los Bagels, which is still in business. The owners of the shop gave Alpert their blessing to use their recipes to open up a new eatery in Corvallis.
Dent now is a hydrologist and chief of public forest lands for the Oregon Department of Forestry, and she stops by the bagel shop on her way to work. Their daughter Arielle Alpert, an OSU student, helps out at the restaurant from time to time.
There have been plenty of changes with the general public’s tastes since the Kinetic Bagel Institute closed. Lox is chosen more than ever before as a bagel topping. Guacamole, a topping back in the day, also is a new favorite. “Do you call it avocado spread?” Alpert quipped.
But 20 years later, it seems to Alpert that bagels are experiencing another wave of popularity, perhaps because customers can still get a bagel with cream cheese for under $5.
George Hutchinson, a southtown Corvallis resident, was impressed by the food at the Kinetic Bagel Institute.
“This is fantastic. I’m from Connecticut, and I’ve spent plenty of time in New York delis,” he said.
“Think Bagel” promotional mugs — which some mid-valley residents took around the world and photographed on their journeys — will soon be sold again at the business.
Kinetic Bagel Institute, 250 N.W. First St., is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go to https://kinetic-bagel-institute.business.site/ or the bagel shop’s Facebook page.
