LDS Church sued over sexual abuse allegations surrounding Corvallis stake

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemns all forms of abuse,” said Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the church. “The church is committed to a thorough review of these allegations as they are filed in court.”

The lawsuit is seeking $5 million for emotional pain and suffering, as well as $500,000 for future costs of medical and mental health treatment.

“We believe the evidence in this case is going to show that the perpetrator held various positions with youth in the (Latter-day Saints) Church, where he met and gained the trust of this victim and many other children,” Janci said in a news release issued Tuesday. “These children and their parents had no idea they were being targeted by a predator. But we intend to prove that the church knew of the danger — and that they decided to keep it a secret and allow this man to continue as a church youth leader.”

Hiser alleges he was sexually abused by Kerlee for several years as a young teenager, with the abuse ending in the mid-1980s. Kerlee was in his late 30s and early 40s at the time. The lawsuit claims the church allowed Kerlee to continue working with youth after a prior sex crime conviction and several other instances of the church being notified of separate allegations against him.