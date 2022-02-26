 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

LDS Church donates two truckloads to Linn Benton Food Share

On Feb. 1, the Linn Benton Food Share warehouse outside Tangent received a truck-trailer load of food and supplies from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The next day, another truck and trailer load of food arrived. Each truck was labeled “Deseret Industries” because the public services division of the of the LDS church is named “Deseret” after an ancient word for the honeybee, which is totally devoted to work and service to others.

Each truck carried 22 pallets consisting of five or six levels of food, and home supplies. Included in the total 44 pallets were hundreds of cans of fruits, vegetables and stews, plus baking supplies and jams.

Workers at Food Share declared this was one of the largest shipments the warehouse has ever received. Before the second Deseret Industries truck and trailer pulled out of the Linn Benton Food Share premises, the manager for local charity Fish of Albany had loaded up food and supplies to be distributed at Fish. Other local charities will have received some of the food.

