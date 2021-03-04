To Your Good Health: Immunity after COVID does not appear to be long-lasting

I have attached the briefing document for the Pfizer vaccine FDA EUA, where these data may be found, to my page at Facebook.com/keithroachmd.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son contracted encephalitis at age 7 months in 1963. He had no upper respiratory symptoms; he just fell asleep and then developed high fever, which left him deaf and with expressive aphasia. We never understood what happened.

I recently read an article about a correlation between herpes simplex and encephalitis. My husband had many episodes of cold sores. We wonder if that could have been the source of infection. It doesn't help my son, but could be a warning to other parents not to let people kiss their babies. What do you think? — M.

ANSWER: It's been nearly 60 years, but I am still sorry for what happened. Seeing a child become disabled is an extraordinarily difficult thing for a parent, and raising a disabled child is a challenge for any family.