Oregon death toll hits 70

The Oregon death toll from the coronavirus has hit 70.
Oregon Health Authority officials reported Friday that there have been six new fatalities, which brings the state’s total to 70.
All six individuals were 65 years of age or older and all had underlying medical conditions. Multnomah County continues to lead Oregon’s fatalities list with 28 deaths, followed by Marion (12), Washington (7), and Linn and Yamhill with six apiece.
All of Linn County’s deaths have occurred at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Linn has 57 cases overall, including three new ones that were part of Friday’s announcement.
No new Benton County cases were revealed Friday, leaving Benton with 27 cases and four deaths.
Oregon has 1,785 positive cases, an increase of 49 since Thursday’s report.
The OHA also released an update to its epidemic modeling report, which helps Oregon’s leaders understand the progression and the projections for the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Today’s modeling update tells us that statewide mitigation efforts are keeping the caseload and hospitalizations well below the numbers we would have seen absent our efforts as a state," said state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger. "We are encouraged by the continued success of our mitigation efforts, which are allowing us to begin planning for suppression strategies for when the statewide (executive orders) can begin to be lifted."
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
ontact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.