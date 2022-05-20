Hi! My name is Levi! I'm a 1 year old Aussie/Staffy/Boxer mix looking to melt some hearts with my gorgeous... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An indictment alleges the nearly 1 1/2-year-old died of neglect. It was not the father's first time facing charges of neglect.
A second person is facing manslaughter accusations regarding the September death of a toddler, according to Oregon’s online court database.
A curfew banning unaccompanied minors has been implemented to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Police say the teen was shot in the chest at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the giant, mirrored structure. They didn’t immediately release the name of the teen, who was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials announced Sunday that Thursdays through Sundays minors are not allowed in the park after 6 p.m. without an adult. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release that new measures will be taken “to help prevent events like this from happening,” and that details will be provided later.
Impairment is being investigated as a factor in a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home that killed two California residents Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lebanon man accused of breaking into a safe and stealing thousands of dollars from an Albany business in March.
The cause of death of a 17-month-old girl in Albany was drowning, according to a social media post from the Albany Police Department.
A chicken in a Linn County coop became the first case in Oregon. Now, there are more.
One model showed Oregon would reach 220 coronavirus-related hospitalizations by June 10. But it's already past that.
Reserved seating tickets for the Linn County Fair main stage entertainment are now available online for purchase, ranging from $22 to $30.
The collision killed two California residents and injured a 4-year-old.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.